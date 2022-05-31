Cannes 2022: Priyanka Chopra congratulates winners; Shares happiness on seeing Asian talent get recognition

Priyanka Chopra is not just a global star but is also a brilliant actor. She is not only known for her movies but is also known for her philanthropy and activism. The desi girl has been very vocal about woman’s rights and has also talked a lot about Asian representation in Hollywood. Recently, Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas embraced parenthood as they welcomed their first child through surrogacy. The power couple named their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. After being in the intensive care unit for a good 100 days, they were finally allowed to take their daughter home.

In other news, a few hours back, Priyanka Chopra shared a note on Instagram congratulating all the winners at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. Her story read, “Cannes Film Festival 2022. Congratulations to all the winners at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. It’s especially heartening to see the recognition for all the powerful talent from Asia.” In the stories following the note, she shared photos of the films, makers, actors, or artists from Asia who got recognition at Cannes 2022.

Priyanka Chopra’s note for Cannes 2022 winners:

The first story after the note had a photo of team Joyland that won Jury Prize of the Un Certain Regard & Queer Palm. The next story had photos of those who won awards for Best Screenplay and Best Actor. There were more Asians too who got special mentions at Cannes and it was shared by Priyanka via her Instagram stories. Priyanka Chopra’s attempt of sharing work will give the film a staggering reach and help those associated to the project get easy work in the future.

You can see Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram stories HERE:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka’s last outright Bollywood movie was The Sky Is Pink. She was then seen in the adaptation of The White Tiger which premiered on Netflix. Her next Bollywood film will be Jee Le Zaraa, directed by Farhan Akhtar and co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The film will start rolling by year end and release in the second half of 2023. She is also working on a Hollywood project titled ‘It’s All Coming Back to Me’, along with her web series Citadel. With this, we can be assured that we will be having to watch a lot of PeeCee content in the times to come.

