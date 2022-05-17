Cannes 2022: R Madhavan’s Rocketry to Marathi drama Godavari, 6 Indian films to be screened this year.

The much talked about Cannes Film Festival has officially kicked off and several film personalities are heading to the French Riviera this year. In a first, India has been announced as the official ‘country of honour’ at the Marche’ Du Films, also called Cannes Film Market. This is the first time any country has been chosen for this honour. Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur will be leading the Indian delegation at the red carpet this year. The I&B ministry has also chosen six Indian films to be screened at the festivals. These films won't be competing but will only be screened for the global audience attending this festival.

The lineup includes R. Madhavan’s Rocketry – The Nambi Effect (Hindi, English, Tamil), Godavari (Marathi), Alpha Beta Gamma (Hindi), Boomba Ride (Mishing), Dhuin (Hindi, Marathi) and Niraye Thathakalulla Maram AKA Tree Full of Parrots (Malayalam).

Rocketry – The Nambi Effect (Hindi, English, Tamil)

The cast and crew of these films will also be walking at the Cannes red carpet. R. Madhavan is ecstatic but also nervous as his scientist biopic is set to be screened. Speaking to HT, he said, "I’m very excited and nervous as well. As an actor itself, if your film is going to the Cannes film festival, you are already nervous. And now as director, and that too my debut film, I really don’t know what to feel. I have got knots in my stomach."

Godavari (Marathi)

Marathi drama Godavari, directed by Nikhil Mahajan, shines the light on a family coping with death by the banks of river Godavari. "The journey of Godavari has been very fulfilling and I’m thrilled for our theatrical release so that we can share the film with local audiences," Mahajan said.

Alpha Beta Gamma (Hindi)

This romantic comedy by Shankar Srikumar revolves around the madness during the pandemic and the surprises it sprung. In Alpha Beta Gamma, a woman, her soon to be ex-husband and her to-be husband are stuck during the lockdown and what follows is a journey like no other.

Boomba Ride (Mishing)

Assamese filmmaker Biswajeet Bora is excited about his film getting global attention. Boomba Ride tells the story of a run-down school where there is only one student, Boomba. Commenting on the film's Cannes screening, Bora said, "This will help us promote our film because we usually struggle to showcase our films, especially on OTT platforms. Now, after getting this exposure, we will get a bigger market. I am so happy about it."

Dhuin (Hindi, Marathi)

Set in Darbhanga, Achal Mishra’s Dhuin revolves around an aspiring actor who juggles the weight of his dreams and responsibilities.

Niraye Thathakalulla Maram (Malayalam)

Also known as Tree Full of Parrots in English, this film tells a compassionate story of a young boy Poonjan and an old blind man. The film made its presence felt at the International Film Festival of India in 2021.

While these film will be officially screened, Satyajit Ray’s 1970 film Pratidwandi will be presented in an exclusive screening. As per Indian Express, Ray's film was screened at the Festival de Cannes back in 1956.

Indians at Cannes

Several Indian personalities will be attending Cannes 2022. Deepika Padukone is a member of the Cannes jury this year and will be present for all ten days of the festival.

Other personalities include Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Pooja Hegde, Nayanthara, Urvashi Rautela, R Madhavan, Hina Khan, Helly Shah, AR Rahman, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tamanna Bhatia, Ricky Kej, Shekhar Kapoor, Prasoon Joshi, Vani Tripathi and Mame Khan.

Akshay Kumar was also set to attend Cannes this year. However, the actor had to skip it after testing Covid-19 positive.

