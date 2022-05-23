Cannes 2022: Ranveer Singh clicks selfies with fans as he spends time with Deepika Padukone; PICS

Ranveer Singh landed in Cannes recently to accompany his wife-actor Deepika Padukone, who is a jury member at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. She is a part of the jury who will jointly decide which movie will take home the Palme d’Or. Recently, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress attended a Dior event at the Cannes Film Festival with her husband Ranveer Singh and co-jury member and actress Rebecca Hall. Many photos of the couple were also seen making the rounds on social media.

Now, a few hours back, we came across some unseen selfies of Ranveer posing with a fan as he enjoys his stay in France. A video is also doing rounds in which the Band Baaja Baaraat actor is seen strolling on the streets of the French Riviera and clicking selfies at the beach. He was seen stepping out of his hotel in a white vest and blue shorts with his hair tied in a ponytail. Ranveer also obliged a fan with a selfie.

Meanwhile, on the work, the actor was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar which also starred Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak in the lead. Apart from this, Ranveer will be seen next in Karan Johar's romantic-drama film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. It is scheduled for theatrical release on 10 February 2023.

He will also reunite with Rohit Shetty for the comedy film, Cirkus, alongside Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma. It is officially adapted from Angoor (1982) which was based on Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors. The actor also has the Hindi remake of the hit 2005 Tamil movie, Anniya, which will release theatrically on 23rd December 2022.

