Cannes 2022: Ranveer Singh twins with Deepika Padukone’s red carpet look, dons orange athleisure at airport

Ranveer Singh is finally back in the bay after meeting wifey Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2022. For the unversed, Ranveer had jetted off to the French Riviera a couple of days back, to meet his ladylove, who is a jury at the ongoing 75th Cannes Film Festival. The actor was photographed by the paparazzi as he just landed in the city a few moments back, and guess what? Ranveer twinned with Deepika’s recent red-carpet look in an orange gown. Yes, you read that right!

Ranveer Singh returns from Cannes 2022

Some time back, Ranveer Singh was papped at the Mumbai airport as he returned from the Cannes Film Festival. Just like Deepika donned a dramatic orange gown on the red carpet, Ranveer too decided to prove that Orange is indeed the new black! The Dil Dhadakne Do actor was seen donning an all-orange athleisure wear, including a sweatshirt and a pair of joggers. The actor completed the look with a white bucket cap, a pair of chic glasses and a pair of sneakers.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Cannes 2022

Recently, Ranveer Singh also flew to the French Riviera to meet Deepika. Soon, pictures of the lovebirds posing together with Deepika’s fellow jury members Rebecca Hall and Asghar Farhadi started doing the rounds on social media. In the photo, the Band Baaja Baaraat actor is seen donning a pink suit and matched it with a white shirt. He also added a pair of funky glasses to complete his look, while, Deepika also donned a white shirt and she kept her hair in a bun, for her makeup, she kept it on the glamourous side with heavily kohled eyes. The duo is also seen happily smiling for the camera. In yet another picture with Rebecca Hall, they burst into laughter and were caught candidly in the precious moment. In the photo, DP can be seen wearing a quirky shirt. She kept her hair in a bun and for her makeup, she chose winged eyeliner. On the other hand, Ranveer, who is known for his fashion choices, opted for a printed shirt.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh reveals what he admires about his ‘jordaar wife’ Deepika Padukone: I’m blessed that I’m her man