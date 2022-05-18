Cannes 2022: Urvashi Rautela looks pristine in white gown as she makes her red carpet debut
The 75th edition of Festival de Cannes was inaugurated on May 17.
Just a few moments back, actress Urvashi Rautela made her Cannes red carpet debut. The gorgeous diva made jaws drop as she donned a pristine white gown for her first appearance. The gown featured a long tulle. The gorgeous diva donned bold makeup with crimson red lips and a messy hair bun for the event. She sealed her look with statement earrings, an enthralling bracelet, and a diamond ring. Urvashi looked surreal as she posed for the shutterbugs stationed at the festival. Besides Urvashi Rautela, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Hina Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, and many other prominent names from India will also walk the red carpet.
Take a look:
The former Miss India, Urvashi is one of the most popular faces in the world of modeling. She made her big-screen debut in 2013 with the movie Singh Sahab The Great. The beauty queen later appeared in films like Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4, and Race.
Prime Minister's message
To note, India has been named as the official 'Country of Honour’ at the Marche` Du Film. Earlier, in a message to the Indian delegation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India’s seamless possibilities to the filmmakers of the world. “Our spellbinding locations, technological prowess in filmmaking, and the talent of young men and women provide a perfect backdrop for filmmakers,” he said in the message