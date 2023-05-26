Cannes 2023: Anushka Sharma serves glam in an off-shoulder gown as she makes her red carpet debut; See PICS

Anushka Sharma, the popular Bollywood star has been totally busy in both her personal and professional lives, these days. The actress, who is set to make a comeback to the silver screen with Chakda Xpress, is also busy with her brand endorsements. After a long wait, Anushka Sharma made her highly anticipated Cannes debut, this year. The actress walked on the red carpet of the 76th Cannes Film Festival today, representing the famous beauty and cosmetics brand Loreal Paris.

Anushka Sharma's Cannes red carpet look

The celebrated actress is now winning the internet with the pictures and videos of her Cannes 2023 red carpet walk. Anushka Sharma opted for a beige embellished off-shoulder gown with delicate 3D flowers, which is custom-made by Richard Quinn, for her debut appearance at the prestigious event. The Band Bajaa Baraat actress completed her look with her signature sleek bun and minimal diamond jewellery by Chopard. Anushka Sharma's sophisticated look for Cannes 2023 has clearly impressed fashion enthusiasts and has earned a big thumbs up.

Check out Anushka Sharma's first pictures from Cannes 2023, below:

Anushka Sharma's work front

The talented actress made her acting debut with the Yash Raj Films project Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, in which she played the female lead opposite Shah Rukh Khan, in 2008. Anushka Sharma later established herself as one of the most sought-after talents in the Hindi film industry with some memorable performances and blockbuster films, including Band Bajaa Baraat, PK, Dil Dhadakne Do, Sultan, and many others.

She was last seen in the recently released Netflix film Qala, in a cameo appearance. Along with acting, Anushka Sharma is also highly active as a film producer and has bankrolled some notable projects in the past few years including the acclaimed web series Paatal Lok and celebrated films like Bulbbul and Qala. She will soon make a comeback to the big screens with Chakda Xpress, the sports biopic based on the life of renowned cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli spotted at airport; Fans wonder if they are heading to Cannes or London for WTC