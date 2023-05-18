Cannes 2023: Guneet Monga walks red carpet in a saree; Says 'It makes my heart swell with pride to see...'

Filmmaker Guneet Monga, who won the Oscar this year for The Elephant Whisperers, has shared pictures from Cannes 2023 red carpet. She walked the red carpet of the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in a saree. On Wednesday, Guneet took to social media and thanked the Indian Government delegation and expressed excitement about attending Cannes as part of the Indian delegation.

'It makes my heart swell with pride to see Indian cinema being cherished on a global stage'

In the pictures, Guneet looks beautiful as she decided to wear a golden saree on Cannes red carpet. She styled her outfit with on-point makeup and minimal accessories. She is seen posing with the Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr. L Murugan and Manipuri actor Kangabam Tomba. Dr. L Murugan is leading the Indian delegation at the Cannes film festival.

Along with the pictures, she penned a long note. Guneet said that she is proud to see Indian cinema being cherished on a global stage. Her post read, "So delighted to be at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 as a part of the Indian government delegation. India is now on the global stage in world cinema, and it's an honour to be a part of this momentous occasion. I want to take a moment to express my gratitude to the Indian government and FICCI for providing me with this incredible opportunity to represent our country on this global stage. It's great to be back home at Cannes. I love the energy of the festival and just walking up and down the street, meeting friends from the fraternity and celebrating cinema."

She added, "It makes my heart swell with pride to see Indian cinema being cherished on a global stage at a prestigious film festival such as Cannes. To be able to celebrate the power of Indian cinema and witness its ability to bring people together is no less than a spectacle."

Meanwhile, Guneet and director Kartiki Gonsalves won the Oscar for Best Documentary Short for The Elephant Whisperers. The documentary showcased the bond between a baby elephant and his caretakers named Bellie and Bomman.

