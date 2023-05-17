Cannes 2023: Manushi Chhillar looks like a dream in a white gown as she makes her red carpet debut

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, who made her Bollywood debut with Samrat Prithviraj alongside Akshay Kumar, jetted off to Cannes on Monday night. She made a dazzling appearance on the Cannes 2023 red carpet on Tuesday and truly looked like a vision in white. Manushi made her debut at the prestigious film festival. Known for her chic fashion choices, Manushi didn't disappoint with her debut appearance at Cannes 2023.

Manushi Chhillar slays on Cannes 2023 red carpet in white

For her grand debut, Manushi decided to follow the trajectory set by Bollywood’s divas and her Miss World sisters, Aishwarya Rai and Priyanka Chopra. She wore an elaborate white gown and dished out major Cinderella vibes. Her gown was an environmentally conscious couture by Fovari. The dreamy gown came with ruffle and corset-like detailing. She styled her look with a pair of red neon heels and a green statement neckpiece. For her makeup, Manushi chose to keep it minimal and elegant. She completed her diva look with sleek soft curls. The actress looked nothing less than a dream in the gown. Manushi managed to impress netizens with her appearance. Have a look:

Meanwhile, other celebs like Sara Ali Khan and Esha Gupta too made her their grand debuts at Cannes 2023 last night. Sara channelled her inner desi girl as she wore a lehenga while Esha set the Internet on fire as she wore a white gown featuring a slit. Both of them looked like a million bucks in their own ways.

On the work front, Manushi, who recently celebrated her 26th birthday, is all set to be seen in Tehran alongside John Abraham. The actress has already completed the shoot. She also has Operation Valentine with Varun Tej. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Manushi joined the team of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film hit theatres on Eid 2024.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Fashion Faceoff: Madhuri Dixit or Manushi Chhillar, whose Ridhima Bhasin gharara set do you love?