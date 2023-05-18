Cannes 2023: Manushi Chhillar serves glamour and drama in a pastel blue dress for her final red carpet look

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar has been mesmerizing fans with her dazzling looks at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. For her debut at the prestigious film festival, the actress slayed in a stunning white Fovari tiered gown, that had a corseted and ruched bodice, and a tulle skirt. For Day 2, Manushi made heads turn in an ultra-glamorous black gown by Saiid Kobeisy. Now, for her final red carpet look at Cannes, Manushi donned a beautiful pastel blue gown, and she looked straight out of a fairytale!

Manushi Chhillar looks ethereal in a pastel blue gown for Day 3 of Cannes

We came across Manushi Chhillar’s alluring pastel blue floral gown that had a dramatic silhouette, and looked absolutely elegant and chic. The strapless blue gown had a structured bodice, and an asymmetric skirt that is short at the front, with a long train at the back. The skirt featured multiple layers of tulle, giving the gown a dreamy, princess-like look. Manushi accessorized with a golden necklace, and golden pair of heels. She left her hair open with a centre partition, and her makeup is on point. The pictures are sure to leave you mesmerized. Take a look!

Apart from Manushi Chhillar, many other celebs such as Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur and Esha Gupta also made their debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2023.

Manushi Chhillar’s work front

Manushi Chhillar, who made her Bollywood debut with the role of Sanyogita in the 2022 film Samrat Prithviraj, will next be seen in the film Tehran, co-starring John Abraham. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Manushi said, “Samrat Prithviraj and Tehran are two completely different worlds, timelines, and characters...in the way they think, the way they look, or what they do, everything is so different. There is actually nothing that is a point of similarity between the two. But there's not much that I can really reveal about my character. All I can say is that this is very new, and I guess since people have seen me as Princess Sanyogita and I think this is going to be completely opposite.”

Apart from Tehran, Manushi will also be seen in Operation Valentine with Varun Tej.

