Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan exudes retro vibes in an elegant white fusion saree on Day 2; See PICS

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most loved actresses in the Bollywood industry owing to her good looks and acting prowess. She is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. Currently, Sara is making headlines for her upcoming movie ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ which also stars Vicky Kaushal. The actress who was set to make her red-carpet debut at the Cannes 2023 Film Festival, made heads turn as she arrived in a desi avatar on the first day. Now for the second day, Sara has managed to make jaws drop with her new look.

Sara Ali Khan exudes retro vibes in her monochromatic saree

Sara is leaving no stone unturned to amaze her fans with her exceptional sartorial choices and we have the proof. Her second look from Cannes 2023 is definitely giving retro vibes as she donned a white saree with black borders. She paired it with a monochromatic halter neck blouse and went for a winged eyeliner look. Moreover, she did a bouffant bun and accessorized her look with a matching neckpiece. Just like her lehenga, Sara’s this outfit was also from the shelves of Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Here are the pictures

Sara Ali Khan’s work front

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Gaslight, opposite Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh. The movie was released on the renowned OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Now she will be sharing the screen with popular star Karisma Kapoor in ‘Murder Mubarak,’ the upcoming crime thriller. Besides, ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’, she has ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ in her kitty.

