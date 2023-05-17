Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan pays tribute to Indian roots as she makes her red carpet debut in a lehenga; PICS

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most loved actresses in the Bollywood industry owing to her good looks and acting prowess. She is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. Currently, Sara is making headlines for her upcoming movie ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ which also stars Vicky Kaushal. The actress who was set to make her red-carpet debut at the Cannes 2023 Film Festival, made heads turn as she arrived in a desi avatar.

Sara Ali Khan exudes elegance as she made her debut at Cannes 2023

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara shared a few pictures from her debut at the Cannes festival and we just can’t take our eyes off her. The actress looked drop-dead gorgeous in a beige embroidered lehenga from the shelves of designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. She accessorized her look with minimal jewelry and a statement bun pinned with her dupatta.

Talking about her makeup, she went for nude makeup and let her desi avatar do the talking. Along with the pictures, Sara wrote, “You Cannes do it.” As soon as she shared the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. A fan wrote, “Sara soo proud of you for proudly presenting your nation's cultures and traditions at an international event soooo gracefully!!” while another user commented, “The true representation of India .. A Royal representation.”

Sara Ali Khan’s work front

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan will be sharing the screen with popular star Karisma Kapoor in ‘Murder Mubarak,’ the upcoming crime thriller. Besides, ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’, she has ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ in her kitty.

