Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan’s speech at inauguration of the Indian Pavilion wins over Netizens- WATCH

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress Sara Ali Khan has been making a splash at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. From her blingy Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla lehenga to her fusion saree look on Day 2, Sara has been garnering attention at the prestigious film festival. On Wednesday, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan inaugurated the India Pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival, and celebrities such as Sara Ali Khan, Madhur Bhandarkar, Vijay Varma, Manushi Chillar, Esha Gupta joined him. Sara also gave a speech at the inauguration, and the video is going viral!

Sara Ali Khan’s speech at the inauguration of the Indian Pavilion at Cannes

Sara Ali Khan is a proud Indian as she lauded Indian Cinema, Art and Culture at the inauguration of the Indian Pavilion at Cannes! A video of her speech has surfaced on Instagram, and it shows Sara saying that we should be even more proud and even more vocal of our culture. “And we should be able to bring to the rest of the world. I think cinema and art transcend language, regions and nationalities. I think that we should come together, and while we're here on a global stage representing our country, we shouldn't forget- and I don't think we do- we should not forget who we are. So we can remain organic in the content that we create, because I think that really is what resonates with the rest of the world. Being Indian, being proud of our Indian-ness, but also being global citizens and not being afraid of having a louder voice,” said Sara Ali Khan. Check out the video of her speech below!

Netizens lauded Sara Ali Khan’s speech, and while one comment read, “No fake accent of SARA ... If we talk about other celebs they always use fake accents and just do show offs . She is dil se indian . I have heard most of the speeches of hers in Cannes she always added more and more 'Indianess" which I never heard from anyone,” another comment read, “Girl just nailed it.” A third fan wrote, “How beautiful her vocabulary is,” while another one commented, “After @aliaabhatt she's gonna be the international figure of this generation.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan in an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla saree is desi and contemporary chic personified