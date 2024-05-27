Cannes 2024: Aditi Rao Hydari looks like a princess in final appearance and her PICS are too dreamy to miss

Not just her Gaja Gamini walk, Aditi Rao Hydari’s Cannes 2024 looks have also gone viral like wildfire on the internet. The actress is teasing her fans - one look at a time. After going traditional for the Bharat Pavillion panel to channeling modern-day Audrey Hepburn for her red carpet look, Aditi stunned her fans and how. However, the actress’ new look from Cannes pushes her to a whole new level.

Aditi Rao Hydari is a sun-kissed princess in her Cannes final look

Dressed in a powder pink ballgown with a cinched waist and broad ruffled hem, Aditi Rao Hydari’s custom Avaro Figlio outfit had an asymmetrical bust with soft yet statement shoulder detail. Her fitted bodice flared out into a voluminous skirt and the seemingly lightweight material could possibly be chiffon, organza, or tulle. Check out this look that is making the internet go gaga over her:-

What did Aditi Rao Hydari say about her Cannes 2024 appearance?

While speaking to IANS, the Padmaavat actress said, “Me being in Cannes is a legacy and it's the home of cinema and it's magical; it's like being in Wonderland.” Aditi further shared that whether in fashion, work or just being herself, it's about being authentic and enjoying the process. For her making an appearance could be daunting and nerve-wracking, but she reminded herself that it's a beautiful opportunity and part of her personal journey to truly feel worthy.

On the work front, Aditi recently played the character of Bibbojaan in the recently released web show Heeramandi. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Hydari’s one sensuous walk has become the talk of the town, and the internet is obsessed. No doubt, her performance is too largely appreciated in the Netflix series.

Talking about the audience's response, Aditi said in the same interview that she is overwhelmed that her character is being called a standout performance. She added, "I think that has touched a chord with people and resonated and connected, and I'm very, very grateful for that.”

Calling herself a director’s actor, Aditi credited Sanjay Leela Bhansali for all the praise and appreciation she is getting.

