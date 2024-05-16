Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya reach French Riviera; receive warm welcome with bouquet

The 77th Cannes Film Festival kicked off on May 14 and has been a host to many renowned film personalities from across the world in just two days. Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who will be attending the prestigious event, recently jetted off from India with her daughter Aaradhya.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have reached the French Riviera, and a picture of their warm welcome with flowers has now surfaced on the internet.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya captured in Cannes

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has attended the Cannes Film Festival multiple times in the past, is all set to grace the event again. Aishwarya and her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, were captured at the Hôtel Martinez in Cannes, France, on May 16.

The actress looked extremely stylish in her black outfit, navy blue overcoat, and black glares. With subtle makeup and open hair, Aish waved at the cameras with a smile. Aaradhya, dressed in a sweatshirt and pants, looked on with a smile while holding a large bouquet of beautiful flowers. They were surrounded by many individuals for their welcome.

Have a look at the picture!

Last night, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were clicked by the paparazzi as they departed from the Mumbai airport. Aishwarya wore a sling over her injured arm as she made her way inside. Aaradhya was seen sweetly helping her mother and even holding her handbag.

Aishwarya will soon be making her appearance on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival 2024, and there’s no doubt she’ll make a fashion statement once again.

More about the Cannes Film Festival 2024

The opening ceremony of the Festival de Cannes took place on May 14. The event was graced by the festival jury, presided over by actress and filmmaker Greta Gerwig. American actress Meryl Streep was awarded an Honorary Palme d'Or during the ceremony.

The closing ceremony of Cannes 2024 is scheduled for May 25, when the winners of the main competition section will be announced.

Apart from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sobhita Dhulipala will also be walking the red carpet of the festival.

