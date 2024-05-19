Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gives sweet peck to daughter Aaradhya as she flaunts her red carpet look; WATCH

The 77th Cannes Film Festival is currently ongoing in Cannes, France. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has graced the prestigious event on several occasions in the past, returned this year with her daughter, Aaradhya.

Aishwarya has now shared new videos flaunting her red carpet look, in which she also gave a sweet peck to her daughter.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya share a sweet moment at Cannes 2024

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the OG queen of Cannes, once again stunned onlookers with her appearance at this year’s festival. She walked the red carpet twice in outfits designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock. Her first look was a black gown with a white train decorated with metal flowers.

In a video posted by the actress on her Instagram, captioned with a red heart, Aishwarya is seen showcasing her attire in the picturesque French Riviera. She posed with her designers and shared moments with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. Aishwarya held hands with Aaradhya and gave her a sweet peck on the cheek. She also blew a kiss to the camera, being her utterly charming self.

Watch the video here!

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over Aishwarya’s fashionable and graceful personality. One person said, “She’s my love since my childhood,” while another wrote, “She has elegance and no one can steal that from her!”

A user stated, “Queen is always Queen,” and another comment read, “I love this look @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb wonder woman vibes most favorite actress, icon.”

Aishwarya’s look for the second day consisted of a silver gown adorned with shimmery blue ribbons. It was complemented by flawless makeup and straight hair. Aishwarya shared the video from Day 2 on her Instagram as well and captioned it with a blue heart.

Have a look!

In the comments section, one fan exclaimed, “Miss World for a reason,” while another called her “Beautiful.”

More about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya at the Cannes Film Festival 2024

The Cannes Film Festival 2024 kicked off on May 14 and will last until May 25. Earlier, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were warmly welcomed with flowers at the Hôtel Martinez in Cannes, France, on May 16. Aish was also seen sporting a sling over her injured arm.

