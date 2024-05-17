Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes heads turn with her charm but did you spot her daughter Aaradhya acing casual look?

Ever since Cannes 2024 kickstarted on May 14, all Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s fans wanted was to get a glimpse of the diva walking the red carpet of the event.

Well, the wait is finally over as the Bollywood star has spread her magic as she made an appearance at the coveted event. While people rooted for her, they also spotted her daughter Aaradhya by her side.

Aaradhya Bachchan twins with mom Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2024

Soon after the first look of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spread like wildfire online, her fans were left in awe of the fashionable icon. While some lauded her commitment to making it to the event despite an injured arm, others were highly impressed by her monochrome gown that had multiple metallic golden flowers on the train.

But among them was an image that broke the internet. That was of Aaradhya Bachchan who stood by her mother’s side as she got all dressed and ready to set the carpet on fire. In the image, the sweet little teenager was spotted walking with her mother hand-in-hand from their vehicle to the venue.

Take a look:

The little star wore monochrome footwear and accessorized her casual look with a black hairband. She sported her sweet smile as she accompanied her injured mother to the carpet.

Early morning on May 16, the mother-daughter duo was spotted in Mumbai airport, all set to fly to the glorious French Riviera where the 77th Cannes Film Festival is being hosted. Dressed in their comfy attires, the stars waved goodbye to the paparazzi before entering the airport.

Soon after, people online started lauding Aaradhya for how she helped her mother and carried her bag politely since she had an injury on her hand. For those unaware, the grand event will continue till May 25, 2024.

