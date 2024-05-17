Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan serves looks with injured hand; Netizens stan her professionalism

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has finally graced the red carpet of Cannes 2024 and she is a sight to behold! The Bollywood diva grabbed eyeballs in an impressive black and white gown with gold detailing.

As soon as glimpses of her walking down the aisle went viral, her fans couldn’t stop gushing over the Cannes veteran. Check out how the internet reacted to her first look.

Internet goes gaga as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzles in gold at Cannes 2024

Year after year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been serving looks at the coveted Cannes Film Festival. As expected, this year also, the B-town actress flew to France to be part of the grand event that pays homage to fashion and the global entertainment industry.

At the ongoing 77th edition, the actress made a head-turning appearance in a gorgeous gown. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress arrives donning a black and white long gown with dramatic sleeves. She also has a long train attached to it which was decorated with metallic golden flowers. The golden details on the upper half of her attire are skillfully done too. Keeping her makeup minimal and hair left half-open, she walked the star-studded event.

Despite a plaster on her hand, she didn’t disappoint her fans and was glowing on the carpet like a golden Goddess. A user on X (formerly Twitter) opined, “Her Tresses So Beautiful.. what a refreshing change in her look 😍n hats off to her Professionalism en with a cast on her hand, slayed her look #AishwaryaAtCannes Mad respect n love for #AishwaryaRaiBachchan.”

Another user penned, “Emit those radiance. #AishwaryaRaiBachchan. Ohh that's radiating beauty,” while a third commented, “Drop Dead Gorgeous..enchanting Beauty #AishwaryaAtCannes #AishwaryaRaiBachchan.”

A fourth one wrote, “Even with a hand injury, she’s slaying the red carpet like HOW!!! #AishwaryaRaiBachchan : woman of class and grace! Adore her not only for her beauty and intellect, but the way she carries her persona!”

Take a look:

There were many who called her the ‘Queen of cannes’.

Take a look at some more fan reactions to Aishwarya's Cannes 2024 outfit:

