Cannes 2024: Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha's first glimpse to be unveiled at film fest
The prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2024 is scheduled to be held from May 14 to 25. According to reports, Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha's first glimpse will be unveiled at the film fest.
Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu is one of the most awaited films of 2024. Ahead of the film's release, reports suggested that a glimpse of it will be unveiled at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2024. This exclusive showcase will happen on May 17.
In a statement, the producer Shreyansh Hirawat of NH Studioz who will be present for the exclusive sneak peek of the film, shared excitement for the same.
In a statement, producer Shreyansh Hirawat of NH Studioz expressed his excitement and added, “While I would be at Cannes film market with our next few interesting line up of films, I am thrilled to share a glimpse of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, exclusively at Bharat Pavilion for Cannes delegates. It would be nice to see the reaction from the film aficionados and industry professionals."
Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha gets a new release date
The romantic thriller Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha will hit the theaters on July 5, 2024. It is worth mentioning that in an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, the ace director Neeraj Pandey had spilled the beans on the film. “Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is a musical love story and releases in June, that’s all that I can share at this moment. We will be having a teaser and trailer coming out very soon to announce the release date,” he had shared with us earlier.
More about Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha
Apart from Ajay and Tabu, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha also stars Jimmy Shergill, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Saiee Majrekar in pivotal roles. The film will mark the first collaboration between Neeraj Pandey and Ajay Devgn.
Backed by Shital Bhatia, Narendra Hirawat, and Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios) and presented by NH Studios, A Friday Filmworks Production, the film has been creating anticipation among fans.
Adding more to it, Ajay Devgn and Tabu were last seen together in the 2022 release, Drishyam 2 which was a sequel to their 2015 release Drishyam, so naturally, fans are eagerly awaiting to see them sharing screen space again.
