Cannes 2024: ‘Cannesuya’ Anasuya Sengupta receives shoutout from Amul post Best Actress Un Certain Regard win

Actress Anasuya Sengupta recently created history at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Anasuya received the Best Actress honor in the Un Certain Regard segment at Cannes 2024 for her performance in the film The Shameless.

She has received a lot of love from the film industry, which congratulated her on her big win. Amul India has joined in the celebration by giving Anasuya a quirky shoutout.

Amul cheers for Anasuya Sengupta after her win at Cannes 2024

Recently, the Instagram handle of Amul India shared an animated picture of Anasuya Sengupta standing alongside the Amul girl. Anasuya was seen dressed in the same green saree that she wore to one of the events during the Cannes Film Festival 2024. In one hand, she held slices of bread with butter while holding a scroll representing her Cannes honor in the other.

The picture was captioned with a quirky title, saying, “Cannesuya Sengupta!” It also had a reference to Anasuya’s film The Shameless, as it said, “Indulge Shamelessly.”

The caption alongside the post read, “#Amul Topical: Celebrating first Indian actor to win Best Actress at Cannes Film Festival!”

Have a look at the post! Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Earlier, on May 26, Anasuya was spotted at the Delhi airport as she returned from Cannes, France. The happiness was evident on her face as she received a warm welcome with flowers. Talking to ANI, Anasuya expressed, “It feels great. I just want to go back to the family and take a rest for 2 days. I will be back after that. I want to thank everyone."

Advertisement

More about Anasuya Sengupta’s Best Actress win at Cannes 2024

Anasuya Sengupta became the first Indian to be awarded Best Actress in the Un Certain Regard section of the Cannes Film Festival. Anasuya won for her performance as Renuka in the film The Shameless.

The Shameless, directed by Konstantin Bojanov, is adapted from William Dalrymple’s novel Nine Lives: In Search of the Sacred in Modern India.

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, and Priyanka Chopra, among other celebrities, extended their wishes to Anasuya after her win.

ALSO READ: Cannes 2024: Chhaya Kadam reacts to All We Imagine as Light’s Grand Prix win; recalls film reviews not mentioning her