Cannes 2024: India’s first crowdfunded movie Manthan starring Naseeruddin Shah, Smita Patil receives standing ovation

The prestigious 77th Cannes Film Festival is underway in the French Riviera. Indian stars and celebrities have time and again graced the film festival and made the nation proud. Adding to the list is India's first crowdfunded film that received a standing ovation at the festival.

India's first crowdfunded film Manthan receives a standing ovation at the Cannes

Film Heritage Foundation, a not-for-profit organization founded by filmmaker and archivist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, returned to the red carpet at Cannes for a third year in a row last night for the world premiere of their restoration of Shyam Benegal’s landmark film Manthan (1976) under the Cannes Classic Selection. The movie starring Naseeruddin Shah, the late Smita Patil, and the late Girish Karnad received a standing ovation at the film festival.

About Manthan

Manthan is a fictionalized version of the beginnings of the extraordinary dairy cooperative movement that transformed India from a milk-deficient nation to the world’s largest milk producer inspired by Dr. Verghese Kurien, the Father of the White Revolution. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Remarkably, the national award-winning film which enlists the late Girish Karnad, Naseeruddin Shah, and late Smita Patil as its star cast is also India’s first crowdfunded film produced by 500,000 dairy farmers who contributed Rs. 2/- each towards the production of the film.

Shivendra Singh Dungarpur lead the Manthan’entourage on the red carpet along with actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, Prateik Babbar(actor and son of the late actress Smita Patil), Nirmala Kurien (daughter of Dr. Verghese Kurien), Dr. Anita Patil Deshmukh and Manya Patil Seth (sisters of late actress Smita Patil) and the producers of the film Dr. Jayen Mehta (Managing Director, Gujarat Co-Operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.)

Advertisement

The movie will premiere in theaters nationwide on World Milk Day falling on June 1, 2024.

ALSO READ: Cannes 2024: Sonam Kapoor shares 'sweetest moment' of red carpet and it's not Aishwarya Rai but THIS creator's debut