Cannes 2024: Jacqueline Fernandez walks the carpet in strapless sequin body-hugging gown and it's breathtaking; PICS

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has finally arrived at the 77th Cannes Film Festival and she looks breathtakingly beautiful. In a striking metallic gown, the 38-year-old shined out bright on the red carpet that is known to have seen some historic walks. She’s at French Riviera representing a high-end vehicle brand.

What Jacqueline Fernandez wore for her Cannes appearance?

The diva made her much-awaited appearance in a custom bronze Mikael D Couture. She wore a stunning floor-length, strapless sequin body-hugging gown with a mermaid silhouette. Jacqueline complimented her dusty pink appearance with exquisite Hassanzade Jewellery. Take a look at Jacqueline Fernandez's FIRST glimpse from the festival here:-

What did Jacqueline Fernandez say about her appearance at Cannes 2024?

A week back, the actress spoke to ANI and shared, "I am super excited to go to the Cannes Film Festival once again this year and I cannot wait for it. It feels great to represent the Southeast Asian diaspora at a global level, and it's an honor to walk the prestigious red carpet where many legends have already walked."

If you are wondering if this is Jacqueline’s debut at Cannes then officially yes! She didn’t walk the last time when she showed up there. The diva previously attended Cannes 2015 where she was reportedly invited by the Queen of Malaysia to accompany her for the grand premiere of Michael Fassbender’s Macbeth. Fernandez had even attended Naomi Campbell’s 45th birthday party on a private yacht during her visit.

India at Cannes 2024

India is having a larger-than-ever appearance at the coveted festival this year. Indian actresses Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Urvashi Rautela, and Aditi Rao Hydari are on the guest list. Deepti Sadhwani had opened the curtains by walking in a bright orange dress on the festival’s Day 1.

Aishwarya has now returned from the festival and like a veteran of Cannes was one of the most uniquely dressed this year. The diva served two looks in the festival - both in custom Falguni and Shane Peacock outfits. Kiara Advani on the other hand parallelly attended RSIFF’s Women in Cinema Gala dinner at Cannes.

