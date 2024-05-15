Cannes 2024: Know everything about Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light breaking India’s jinx at film festival

The grandest film festival on Earth, Cannes 2024, has unveiled its curtains. This year, India is creating history by showcasing more than 10 films on the global stage, with Payal Kapadia's masterpiece, All We Imagine as Light, taking the lead. Remarkably, this movie is the first Indian one in three decades to compete for the prestigious Palme d'Or award at Cannes.

What is All We Imagine as Light all about?

Payal Kapadia wrote and directed this film, which follows the lives of two nurses, Prabha and Anu, working at a nursing home in Mumbai. Prabha, a nurse from Kerala, is surprised by a gift from her estranged husband, causing chaos in her life. On the other hand, Anu, her younger roommate, tries to find a private moment with her boyfriend in the bustling city.

The film explores their desires and struggles, and a trip to a beach town allows them to find a space where their aspirations can manifest. Bankrolled by Thomas Hakim, Julien Graff, and Ranabir Das, All We Imagine As Light stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, and Hridhu Haroon in pivotal roles.

Who is Payal Kapadia?

Payal Kapadia is an Indian filmmaker who initially gained international recognition when her documentary film A Night of Knowing Nothing won the Golden Eye award at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. Born in Maharashtra, Payal holds a Bachelor’s degree in economics from St Xavier’s College in Mumbai. Other than her graduation, Payal also has a Master’s degree from Sophia College and a degree in movie direction from the Film and Television Institute of India.

As a filmmaker, Watermelon, Fish, and Half Ghost was Payal’s first project in 2014. Later, she also made films such as Afternoon Clouds, The Last Mango Before the Monsoon, And What is the Summer Saying. In 2019, the filmmaker was chosen for the Cinefondation Cannes Residency as well as the Berlinale Talents Program.

For the unversed, in 2017, her film Afternoon Clouds was the only Indian entry selected for the 70th Cannes Film Festival. This year, her All We Imagine as Light is set to compete at the 77th Cannes Film Festival scheduled for May 23rd.

