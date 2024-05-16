Cannes 2024: Laapataa Ladies' Chhaya Kadam AKA Manju Mai talks about her debut; ‘Took 6 years to do first play’

The film Laapataa Ladies, produced by Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan, has captured audiences' hearts. With its captivating storyline and remarkable acting, the film truly shines. Now, Chhaya Kadam, who essayed the role of Manju Mai, has made significant strides with her performance and is set to grace the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2024.

She recently reflected on her Cannes debut, describing it as a beautiful moment. Chhaya also shared insights into her late entry into the world of acting.

Chhaya Kadam to makes Cannes debut

During an interview with PTI, Chhaya Kadam shared her joy, expressing, "I am very happy. This is a beautiful moment in my life and I am enjoying it without thinking too much about what's next," she said about the audience's positive response to Laapataa Ladies and Madgaon Express.

Chhaya also disclosed that she initially considered pursuing a career in Kabbadi, as she was a state-level player. However, she later contemplated owning a gym or joining the police force due to her physique. She also added that people start acting practices in schools or colleges through theater, she entered the profession relatively late.

Chhaya Kadam sheds light on her role of Manju Mai in Laapataa Ladies

Reflecting on her portrayal of Manju Mai in Laapataa Ladies, she said, "Sometimes, I feel Manju Mai was written for me. I have that woman inside me. I didn't marry, somehow never got around to it and now I am enjoying living on my own. I felt Manju Mai was also teaching me. I received so many calls from women who were confused but now feel inspired by Manju Mai."

Kadam eagerly anticipates her attendance at the 77th Cannes Film Festival for the debut of Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light, featured in the main competition. For those unfamiliar, All We Imagine as Light is a highly anticipated film penned and directed by Payal Kapadia. It features Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, and Hridhu Haroon in the lead roles.