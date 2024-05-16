Cannes 2024: Rajpal Yadav makes his debut alongside Palaash Muchhal for Kaam Chaalu Hai's screening; PICS

Rajpal Yadav is at the French Riviera and we are screaming tears of joy. The actor made his Cannes debut this year alongside filmmaker Palaash Muchhal for the screening of their movie Kaam Chalu Hai. Rajpal has taken to his Twitter and shared several photos from the coveted festival.

From Uttar Pradesh to France - the big journey of a small-town boy

Rajpal, who hails from Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, is currently attending the prestigious Cannes event, and it fills our hearts with pride. The 53-year-old has graciously shared multiple pictures from his time in France, one of which captures him preparing for an interview while dressed in a stylish brown blazer and matching trousers. Along with the snapshots, he added the caption, "Cannes Diaries 2024."

Rajpal Yadav also shared a picture with Palaash donning a black blazer and blue trousers and captioned it, “Arrived at Cannes 2024.”

More about Kaam Chalu Hai

The movie revolves around Manoj Patil, a devoted father whose life is shattered when his daughter Gudiya dies in a tragic accident caused by administrative negligence. Determined to prevent such tragedies from recurring, Manoj transforms his grief into a revolutionary movement to ensure the safety of other children.

Also starring Giaa Manek, and Kurangi Nagraj, the film has already started streaming on Zee5 since April 19. For the unversed, IMPPA (Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association) had recommended Kaam Chalu Hai for the Cannes for which Rajpal had expressed gratitude in several interviews.

Rajpal Yadav on being typecast

Recently while promoting his movie Kaam Chalu Hai, Rajpal had told Zoom, “For the past 20 years, I have always been seen as my own enemy in terms of my image. Wherever I have built my image, I have also broken it. I am very aware of this. I am happy that I haven't been typecast, and I will continue to try to do the same.”

Rajpal mentioned in the interview that it's impossible to alter one's body to match a profession, but one can make the most of the opportunities presented to them. He expressed his happiness about the industry providing him with a variety of roles that he thoroughly enjoyed portraying throughout his career.

