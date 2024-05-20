Cannes 2024: Sonam Kapoor has THIS request for influencer Nancy Tyagi as she reacts to her second look

The 77th Cannes Film Festival kicked off recently in Cannes, France, and the prestigious event has seen many renowned personalities from across the world walk the red carpet. Many Indian artists have also graced the film festival, among whom is influencer Nancy Tyagi. Nancy’s look has caught the attention of Sonam Kapoor.

Sonam, who has herself served fashion goals at the Cannes red carpet in the past, complimented Nancy on her second outfit and made a special request to her.

Sonam Kapoor calls Nancy Tyagi’s outfit the ‘best’ at Cannes 2024

Influencer Nancy Tyagi is currently making waves at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. She impressed everyone with her debut look at the red carpet, a pink gown created by herself. Her second outfit for an event at the festival was another one of her creations, a stunning saree.

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor shared Nancy's reel, in which she was seen flaunting her saree, on her Instagram Stories. Sonam praised her saying, "Best outfit in cannes." She also made a special request to Nancy, asking her to make an outfit for her. She stated, "Make me something @nancytyagi__"

Have a look at Sonam’s story!

More about Nancy Tyagi at Cannes Film Festival 2024

Describing her second outfit for Cannes 2024, Nancy Tyagi wrote on Instagram, “My second outfit from the Cannes Film Festival, which I wore at a special event, is another creation made entirely by me. This ensemble is a saree featuring intricate hand embroidery. Every piece was meticulously crafted and assembled by me.”

Earlier, Nancy shared her experience of walking the red carpet for the first time. She expressed, “Stepping onto the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival as a debutant feels surreal.”

The OG Cannes queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also made her presence felt at the film festival. She ventured to the French Riviera with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Aishwarya walked the red carpet twice, showcasing her style. Aditi Rao Hydari, who recently impressed viewers with her performance in the web series Heeramandi, will also be attending the global film gathering.

