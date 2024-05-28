Cannes 2024: The Shameless helmer reacts to Anasuya Sengupta's big win; says THIS about his plans to release film in theatres

Anasuya Sengupta has carved her name in history, becoming the first Indian actor to win the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival. Her portrayal of Renuka in The Shameless, a movie written and directed by Bulgarian filmmaker Konstantin Bojanov, earned her this honor in the Un Certain Regard category.

Now, director Konstantin discussed the process of casting Anasuya and her reaction to winning big at Cannes Film Festival 2024.

The Shameless director on Anasuya Sengupta’s big win at Cannes

While currently in Berlin, Konstantin has stayed in touch with Anasuya. Reflecting on her accomplishment, he described her immense joy and happiness. "She was over the moon just being there at Cannes. We walked together on the streets, and everyone who had watched the film would come up, stop us and hug her. Lauding her performance, many women even broke down. I mean it was uncomfortable at one point,” the filmmaker said.

The Shameless helmer on casting Anasuya Sengupta

The director mentioned that he came across Anasuya's Facebook profile through mutual friends. "There was something about her, some charisma, some attitude that stayed with me when I had seen her photos. I messaged her asking if she wanted to try for my film, and she was extremely surprised. She took a couple of days to respond and almost a month to send her self-tape," he added.

Director Konstantin Bojanov disclosed the process of casting Anasuya Sengupta, stating, “She fit the part completely, and it's interesting that I actually tested her seven times.” Konstantin further explained that he selected other actors based on their prior performances.

Konstantin Bojanov reacts to plans of The Shameless’ theatrical release

When questioned about releasing The Shameless in theaters, Konstantin Bojanov remarked that it's challenging, especially in India. He said, "There are a lot of layers to it and it also needs to go through the censor board. There's more to the film than just the homosexual relationship. But honestly, everything about this project has been so unexpected, so if it has to happen, it will release. " He added that currently, they are also exploring opportunities to showcase the film at other film festivals.

The cast of The Shameless includes Indian actors Omara, Mita Vashisht, Auroshikha Dey, Rohit Kokate and many more.

