Cannes Film Festival 2022: Akshay Kumar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tamannaah Bhatia & others to grace red carpet

All eyes are on the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival that is all set to begin on May 17. It is indeed one of the most prestigious events and being a part of it is nothing less than a big honour. It was only yesterday that the news of Pooja Hegde walking the red carpet of the Film festival this year came out. She will be making her debut at the annual festival while representing the country. Reportedly, Pooja will be the first female Pan India star to be gracing the event. Now more names of actors have come out who will be walking the red carpet.

Akshay Kumar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and others to walk the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival

According to reports in Times Of India, this year Akshay Kumar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, AR Rahman, R Madhavan are amongst those from the field of cinema and music who will walk the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. They will be led by the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur. Other names who will be gracing the red carpet include, Tamannaah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde, Nayanthara, CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi, director Shekhar Kapur and folk artist Mame Khan.

For the unversed, this year, Cannes’ Marche’ Du Film will celebrate India as its Official Country Of Honour. As part of these celebrations, the Palais des Festival premiere of R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will take place on May 19. The restored version of G Aravindan’s Thamp will also be screened in the film market. This will be the first time that the market will have an official Country Of Honour and is expected to continue this tradition during its future editions.

