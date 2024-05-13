Cannes Film Festival 2024: India to create history as 12 films from country’s core ready to reign this year

The 77th Cannes Film Festival is ready to open its big screen for some of the finest cinemas in the world. This 12-day event, starting on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, will host several stories from around the globe and mark a historic feat for India.

This time, the country’s presence at Cannes will be like never seen before and the first of its kind. Not just 1 or 2 but 12 movies themed around the country’s core are ready to brighten the global map.

India at Cannes 2024

Interestingly, while six of India’s movies are screening, the other six are competing at several sub-sections across the festival. A little trivia: It was last year in 2013, when India took five films together at the festival. This included Monsoon Shootout, Bombay Talkies, Ugly, The Lunchbox, and Charulata. With 12 films this year, India is witnessing a history in the making.

This year's highly-anticipated one is Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine as Light, competing for the coveted Palme d'Or. This one's the first Indian film to enter this category in 30 years. Further, under the Un Certain Regard section, which makes India proud, are Sandhya Suri's Santosh and Konstantin Bojanov's The Shameless, featuring Mita Vashisht.

Another special entry this year is a student’s project from FTII titled Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know, competing in the La Cinef competition. UK-based Indian filmmaker Mansi Maheshwari will be displaying her animated film Bunnyhood at Cannes alongside Karan Kandhari's Sister Midnight, which features Radhika Apte getting ready to rule, too.

FTII fame Maisam Ali will himself create history with his presence by being the first Indian filmmaker to find a place at the ACID Cannes with his debut feature In Retreat. In the Immersive Competition, the India-connected title Maya: The Birth of a Superhero by Paulomi Basu and C J Clarke is also running for a display.

To all cinema lovers' interest, Shyam Benegal's classic film Manthan is returning with a 4K restored version in the Cannes Classics section. Manoj Annadurai’s Iruvam is one of the only four entries globally selected for the Let’s Spook Cannes event. Assamese film Kooki, directed by Pranab J Deka, is also being screened this year. Last but not least, Sajeed A. Raman’s film Vadakkan will also be screened at the Fantastic Pavilion Gala.

