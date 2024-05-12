Cannes THROWBACK: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan revealed how daughter Aaradhya helped her prepare for red carpet

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is ready to mesmerize everyone with her gorgeous appearance at the upcoming 77th Cannes Film Festival. The festival will begin on May 14 and will conclude on May 25.

Aishwarya who has attended the international event several times in the past, once revealed in an interview how her daughter helped her prepare for the red carpet.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on daughter Aaradhya helping her for Cannes red carpet

In an interview with the Associated Press in 2016, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan revealed that her daughter Aaradhya helped her prepare for the red carpet.



"For her (Aaradhya) it's more like playing dress up and appreciating colors. So yeah, it meets her approval quite often. It's fun, it's a laugh," the actress said.

She did the interview during her 15th year at Cannes. When asked to comment on what changes she's seen at the festival, the 50-year-old actress said, "The world's changed so quickly. There's been social media that's gone through the stratosphere, as we say. The world is much smaller. There's so much more awareness of each other, of each other's cinema."

Aishwarya also added that culturally society has gone through such incredible growth and awareness about each other and shared that this film festival is a platform where they get to exchange and discuss their cinema, to interact with the world media at one quick go. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari will attend the Cannes Film Festival 2024

The 77th Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to take place from May 14 to 25. Apart from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who was also a Cannes jury member in 2003, Heeramandi star Aditi Rao Hydari will attend the festival as well.

Aditi who made her Cannes debut in 2022, talked about her return in a statement. Calling it an 'honor,' she said, “Thrilled to embark on this journey.”

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that Payal Kapadia’s film All We Imagine As Light will be screened at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. It has become the first Indian film to be selected for the ‘In Competition’ section in 30 years.

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari set to return to Cannes Film Festival 2024