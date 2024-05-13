Cannes THROWBACK: When Aishwarya Rai quipped daughter Aaradhya Bachchan is a ‘people’s people’ like her

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a diva who never leaves a chance to leave us all stumped with her gorgeous looks. Well, the actress has made India proud every year with her presence at the Cannes Film Festival, and this year, again, she is all geared up to leave us all jaw-dropped with her fashion game at the 77th annual event.

We know you eagerly await her to take your breath away with her looks. But, before that can happen, we bring you a sweet memory from the past when she revealed that her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan is a people’s people.

Aishwarya Rai on Aaradhya Bachchan’s takeaway from Cannes Film Festival

It was last year in 2023 when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, during a conversation with Anupama Chopra at the Cannes Film Festival, spoke about her daughter. When asked what does Aaradhya Bachchan take away from her experience at the festival?

The Dhoom 2 actress replied with a smile and said, “Isn't this a question that she should be answering? At some point in her life, I guess she will, and that’s when we will know what she takes away from it.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Adding further, the actress quipped that it is about being together, and all this is familiar to her. “She is a lot like me in that sense, like we are people’s people. So, it begins with that. She loves the place; she loves the vibe. She gets the fact that this is really a film festival. It’s really about the world of cinema. It's wonderful to see in our kids that there is that respect, there is that recognition of this amazing world of cinema and I’m sure it's all getting soaked in.”

More about the 77th Cannes Film Festival

The 77th Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to take place from May 14 to 25. Apart from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was also a Cannes jury member in 2003, Heeramandi star Aditi Rao Hydari will attend the festival as well.

ALSO READ: Cannes THROWBACK: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan revealed how daughter Aaradhya helped her prepare for red carpet