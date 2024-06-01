Cannes winner Payal Kapadia wants public institutes in India to become affordable; suggests taxing blockbuster films

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia has been the talk of the world these days for her film All We Imagine as Light, which won the reputed Grand Prix award at the Cannes Film Festival. The alumna of FTII made every Indian proud with her accomplishment.

Now Payal has opened up the challenges that don't let independent filmmakers thrive. The filmmaker addressed the issue of public institutes being less accessible and also suggested a tax for big films to create funds for independent filmmakers.

Payal Kapadia on the need for public institutes to get more accessible

Payal Kapadia shared a lengthy letter on Facebook talking about how life has been after bagging an award at the Cannes Film Festival for her film. She also talked about the challenges faced by independent filmmakers in India and offered solutions to them.

Payal said that even though she belongs to a privileged artistic family, the women in her family faced several challenges and it wasn't easy for them to choose their profession. Talking about her mother, Nalini Malani, who is a respected painter, she said that she studied at JJ School of Art, which helped her take up the profession she is in. The same goes for her sister, who studied at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Opening up about herself, she said that she had the greatest learnings of her life when she was a student at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) for 5 years. Therefore, she said that public institutes in India need to be more accessible and affordable. She said that unfortunately, public institutes are getting more expensive with time, which makes them unaffordable for many. "These spaces can only remain relevant and can encourage discourse if it remains accessible to all. If it becomes an elitist space like various public universities have become over many years, it will be useless to the nation," she said in her Facebook post, while adding that there are many private institutions whose only purpose is to maintain the status quo and give opportunities to the elite.

Payal mentioned that FTII is somewhere in between at this moment but 'we should strive for it to be even more accessible'.

Payal Kapadia suggests a tax on blockbuster films to support independent filmmakers

Citing the example of France, the filmmaker also suggested a tax on big films so that a fund could be created to support independent filmmakers. She said that in France, a small tax is levied on every ticket sale of a film as well as on TV channels, which helps create the CNC fund that allows independent producers and directors to apply for funding.

Though she agreed that charging the audience a tax for the same in our country would be unfair to the people, she suggested collecting tax from the profits of blockbuster films. She also praised the Kerala government for starting a fund to support female filmmakers and those from under-represented castes.

