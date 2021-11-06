'This can't be my home': Mira Rajput on Delhi's severely polluted air quality post Diwali

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput took to her Instagram handle on Friday and expressed her disappointment over the severely polluted air quality in the national capital. The celebrity wife was born and raised in New Delhi. She moved to Mumbai following her wedding with Shahid.

Mira had first shared a post indicating the air quality level in New Delhi a day after Diwali celebrations and wrote, “Seriously why? Who is even bursting these crackers?” Mira requested people to stop doing bursting firecrackers. She then shared a picture of the city's skyline covered in smog and wrote, “This can't be my home... Please let's do our bit. Don't burn crackers, segregate your waste (whatever isn't gets burnt) and support groups that are creating awareness about the stubble burning.”

Day after Diwali, residents of New Delhi woke up under a blanket of toxic smog. The air quality index (AQI) crossed the 600-mark at several places across the national capital. Even Ghaziabad and Noida crossed the 800-mark on Friday morning, hours after the people burst firecrackers on Diwali night making the Delhi-NCR air hazardous. Speaking to the news agency ANI, Dr Randeep Guleria, AIIMS Director said, “Pollution has a huge effect on respiratory health especially on ppl with lung diseases, asthma as their disease worsens. Pollution can also lead to more severe cases of Covid.”

Take a look:

According to the latest update by System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the air quality in several areas in Delhi was recorded in the "very poor" category with AQI ranging around 400. The air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR) of Gurugram was also recorded in very poor category with AQI of 389.