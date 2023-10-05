‘Can’t believe what life is...’: Yaariyan 2 star Divya Khosla Kumar remembers her mom with emotional post

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Actor-director Divya Khosla Kumar's mother Anita Khosla passed away earlier this year in July. While the actress is looking forward to the release of her next, Yaariyan 2, it’s been three months since the unfortunate demise of her mother. Divya has often been seen posting heartfelt posts remembering her mother on social media. Once again, the Sanam Re director posted an emotional post as she remembered her late mother.

Divya Khosla Kumar remembers her mother with a heart-breaking post

Today, on October 5, taking to her Instagram handle, Divya Khosla Kumar shared a couple of photographs. One of the photos is from recent times where Divya can be seen hugging her mother with both flashing sweet smiles for the camera, while the other photo is a childhood photograph of Divya with her mother. Along with a heart-breaking caption, she wrote, “3 months today mamma not seen you .. not even a word from you … Sometimes I tell Godji that I’ve crossed my threshold & need u back desperately.. Can’t believe what life is without u .. my heart always craving for you ma … will always be incomplete without u (heart-break emoji). Take a look:

It was earlier this year in July that Divya shared the unfortunate news of her mother’s demise. Remembering her late mother she shared a multi-picture post sharing that she had lost her mother some time back and her passing away will forever leave a void in her heart. She captioned the post, “Mamma Lost my mom sometime back leaving a forever void in my heart I carry with me your immense blessings & moral values my most beautiful soul .. So proud to be born out of you I love you mumma Om Shanti ……Daughter of Anita Khosla."

Divya Khosla Kumar's Work front

Divya Khosla Kumar made her big Bollywood debut in the year 2004 with the film Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo portraying Shweta opposite Akshay Kumar and Bobby Deol. She has also directed various music videos and a few ad films. She made her directorial debut in the year 2014 with Yaariyan which starred Himansh Kohli, and Rakulpreet Singh in the lead roles amongst others. The film turned out to be a big hit.

Currently, the actress is looking forward to the release of her next release, Yaariyan 2 which will be a sequel to her 2014 release. The film stars her as the female lead alongside Pearl V Puri and Meezaan Jafri.

The film is slated to release on October 20.

