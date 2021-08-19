Can't see Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom in theatres? Here's where you can watch it

After a long wait, theatres in certain parts of India have reopened and starrer Bell Bottom has unlocked them by releasing today. While several fans of the Khiladi are over the moon about Bell Bottom's theatrical release, many of them, in states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Sikkim and Andaman, are heartbroken as theatres are still shut amid the ongoing pandemic. Amid this, if you are one of those who may not get a chance to see Bell Bottom in theatres, don't fret. We've got you covered.

As per our sources, Bell Bottom is all set for an OTT release on Amazon Prime 28 days post its theatrical release. Yes, you heard it right! Akshay's film will premiere on Amazon Prime after 4 weeks of theatrical release as per our sources. This breaks the conventional norm of an 8-weeks waiting period for an OTT premiere of a theatrical release film. As per our sources, for premiering it early in just 4 weeks, Akshay's Bell Bottom makers have been paid a premium amount of INR 75 Crore. This is the second-highest amount paid for a digital release of a film after 's Bharat. Bharat was sold for INR 90 Crore.

Well, so fans of Akshay can rejoice that despite the film not releasing in theatres in some parts, they will be able to catch the film on an OTT platform in just 4 weeks time. Meanwhile, in the parts that Bell Bottom has released, fan reviews seem to be coming in and they're loving Akshay's spy avatar. Bell Bottom stars Lara Dutta, , Vaani Kapoor along with Akshay.

It is directed by Ranjit M Tewari and produced by Pooja Entertainment. The film showcases the tale of a RAW agent Bell Bottom who goes on a rescue mission to save passengers of a hijacked flight. Lara Dutta's transformation into Indira Gandhi has been the talk of the town and she is winning praise for her act as well.

