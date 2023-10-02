‘Can’t wait’: Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi-Shikhar Pahariya cheer for Veer Pahariya as film Sky Force gets announced

Today, the film Sky Force was officially unveiled, featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The narrative revolves around India's first and deadliest air strike against Pakistan, orchestrated under the leadership of Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

The announcement was accompanied by a video revealing the release date. Actor Veer Pahariya is set to showcase his talent in a significant role in the film. His well-wishers, including Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and brother Shikhar Pahariya, turned into enthusiastic cheerleaders for Veer, expressing their excitement and anticipation for his movie.

Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya express excitement for Veer Pahariya’s Sky Force

On October 2, marking Gandhi Jayanti and the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, the makers announced the film Sky Force. Veer Pahariya is set to infuse the movie with his youthful energy and acting prowess, earning heartfelt wishes from his industry friends.

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories, sharing the video and expressing her excitement, “This is going to be (fire emojis) Can’t wait @veerpahariya6 (red heart emoji).”

Khushi Kapoor conveyed her enthusiasm, saying, “So excited for you!! (white heart and party face emojis) @veerpahariya6.”

Veer’s brother and Janhvi’s rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, shared the trailer and expressed his excitement using heart eye emojis.

More about Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's movie Sky Force

This morning, Akshay Kumar shared the announcement video on his Instagram with the caption, “Aaj Gandhi-Shastri Jayanti ke din saara desh keh raha hai- Jai Jawan, Jai Kisaan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhaan (Today on the day of Gandhi-Shastri Jayanti, the whole country is saying - Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Science, Jai Research). No better day than today to announce the incredible story of #SkyForce: Our untold story of India’s first and deadliest airstrike. Give it love, please. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat. 🇮🇳 Presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, Sky Force takes flight in cinemas on 2nd October 2024.”

The film is co-directed by Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur, while Amar Kaushik is the creative producer. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande, Sky Force is scheduled to be released in theaters on October 2, 2024.

