Captain America: Brave New World’s Anthony Mackie wishes to recruit Shah Rukh Khan as next Avenger and we're all for it

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most popular Bollywood stars worldwide. Many international artists have shared their admiration for him in the past and have even named him as the actor they would wish to collaborate with. Anthony Mackie, who is gearing up for the release of Captain America: Brave New World, revealed that he would want to recruit SRK as the next Avenger, and we're all for it.

In an interview with influencer Kevin Zingkhai available on Instagram, Anthony Mackie was asked to name a Bollywood hero that he would recruit as the next Avenger. In response, the actor said, "I think Shah Rukh Khan." He added, "He's the best damn."

Captain America: Brave New World, the next installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is the fourth part of the Captain America film series. Headlined by Anthony Mackie, the film also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Harrison Ford, and more. The superhero movie is directed by Julius Onah. It is slated to release in cinemas on February 14, 2025.

Last year, during the promotions of Deadpool & Wolverine, Hugh Jackman was asked who he wished to work with in Bollywood in an interview shared on Marvel India's Instagram. The Hollywood star replied, "Well, I've had a lot of conversations over the years with Shah Rukh Khan. But you never know, one day."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is currently preparing to kick off the shooting for his next movie, King. The film marks his first collaboration with his daughter, Suhana Khan. Abhishek Bachchan will be seen as the antagonist. King will be SRK's reunion with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand.

In an exclusive report, Pinkvilla mentioned, "It's the most explosive action written for a Hindi film. SRK and Sid plan to shoot action blocks of King all across the globe, and they have already done recce for the same at several virgin locations."

Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Farah Khan is working on a script that could serve as a perfect sequel to Shah Rukh Khan's Main Hoon Na. The superstar will take the call on the film after hearing the script.