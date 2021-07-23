Captain India First Look: Kartik Aaryan feels proud as he turns into a pilot for Hansal Mehta directorial

Kartik Aaryan aces the knack of hitting the headlines with his upcoming movies. The actor, who had made his debut with the 2011 release Pyaar Ka Punchnama, has come a long way in his career of around a decade and has given several impressive movies. Given his stupendous acting skills, his fans are certainly waiting to watch him on the silver screen once again. Amid this, Kartik once again created a buzz in the town as he has announced his next project Captain India.

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor took to Instagram to make the big announcement and shared the first look of the movie. The poster featured Kartik dressed as a pilot and had a plane flying over a destroyed city. The poster also came with a tagline which read as, “An ordinary man. An extraordinary mission”. To note, the movie will be helmed by Hansal Mehta and will mark the filmmaker’s first collaboration with Kartik. The actor captioned the image as, “When a man goes beyond the call of duty. With great pride and honour, we bring to you #CaptainIndia”.

Take a look at Kartik Aaryan’s first look for Captain India:

To note, Captain India is inspired by one of India’s successful rescue missions from a war-torn country. Speaking about it, Kartik had told Variety, “Captain India is inspiring and thrilling in equal measure and it gives me great pride and honour to be a part of such a historic chapter of our country”. Apart from Captain India, Kartik has some interesting projects in the kitty including Ram Madhvani’s Dhamaka and Anees Bazmee’s much awaited Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani in the lead.

