Cardi B hints that she wants to become a politician

Rapper Cardi B, who has been vocal about her disdain for Donald Trump's presidency and government, hinted on Twitter that she aspires to become a politician.
The 27-year-old star posted on Sunday: "I think I want to be a politician. I really love government even tho I don't agree with Government," reports aceshowbiz.com. On what possibly drives her latest passion, she said: "Like I was watching War documentaries. No matter how many weapons a country have you need people ! How are you trying to go against a country and possibly start a war when this country lacks patriotism? I barely see people claiming they LOVE being American."

The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker said that she would further address it in an Instagram Live, tweeting: "I will have to explain a lot so I will have to do a video or a live talking about it ...So imma come back to my last two tweets another day.Imma talk about it another day." Later, the rapper came back on the micro-blogging website with a claim that she could get into the Congress with a proper education background. "I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress.I deada** have sooo much ideas that make sense.I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table," so she wrote.

Credits :IANS

