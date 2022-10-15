Cartoon Network says ‘We're not dead, not going anywhere’ after #RIPCartoonNetwork trends on social media

The kids belonging to the late 90s and early 2000s do know what the channel Cartoon Network means to them. Everyone would agree that shows like Tom and Jerry, Ben 10, The Powerpuff girls, and much more were watched by almost everyone across generations. Many parents had often complained that children of “this generation” are hooked to their TV screens—thanks to the content generated on Cartoon Network. On Friday, reports poured in stating that all is not well with Cartoon Network. Let us, deep dive, into the details. As per an official statement, it is now known that Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios are all set to merge. However, the news of restructurings within Warner Bros. Television Group after the merger and multiple layoffs from the Cartoon Network team did not go down well amongst the fans leaving them worried about the future of the popular animation studio.

Here is what Cartoon Network has to say Minutes after this news propped up, #RIPCartoonNetwork started trending on various social media platforms. In a move to extinguish the fire of this uproar, Cartoon Network has issued a clarification. “Y’all we're not dead, we're just turning 30. To our fans: We're not going anywhere. We have been and will always be your home for beloved, innovative cartoons. More to come soon! #CartoonNetwork #CN30 #30andthriving #CartoonNetworkStudios #FridayFeeling #FridayVibes,” tweeted Cartoon Network. “When the internet says you're dead but you're sitting here like,” the tweet further read.