Casanova Song Out: Tiger Shroff sends fans into a frenzy as he flaunts his abs and terrific dance moves; WATCH

Tiger Shroff has dropped yet another amazing track titled Casanova on his YouTube channel. The song will make you tap your feet in no time.

Tiger Shroff has time and again proved that he is a multi-talented star. Apart from his stellar performances in films and his amazing dance skills, he is a brilliant singer too. After releasing his first single Unbelievable, Tiger has yet again dropped his second song Casanova and it will surely make you groove in no time. The actor has lent his vocal for the song and he has also turned a producer for the same. The track has been directed by Punit Malhotra, produced by Qyuki and Tiger.

The music production has been done by TrakFormaz. The song has been composed by Avitesh while it has been choreographed by Paresh. The track is very catchy, an upbeat one. As soon as the song will start playing, people will find themselves humming the tunes. With Tiger’s phenomenal dance moves, the video of the song is a sight to behold. The Baaghi actor can be seen flaunting his chiselled body, electrifying moves and he is looking like a dream. The song has been released on Tiger’s official YouTube channel.

Check out Tiger Shroff’s Casanova song here:

Earlier, while unveiling the teaser of his track, Tiger wrote, “I was a casanovaaa b4 i saw you girlll!’ Haha not rly but here’s a little preview of my second single hope you all like it???????? full song will be out exclusively on my YouTube channel, Jan 13th. ????????”

On the work front, Tiger has an array of interesting projects in the pipeline. The actor will next be seen in Baaghi 4 and Heropanti 2. Both of these films will be helmed by Ahmed Khan. Tiger will also play a lead role in Ganapath, directed by Vikas Bahl.

