Case against Sahil Khan for instigating actor Manoj Patil to attempt suicide

Mumbai Police have registered a case against actor Sahil Khan and three others for allegedly instigating actor Manoj Patil to attempt suicide. Manoj Patil had attempted suicide on Thursday and was rushed to the hospital where his condition was said to be critical. However, now the actor is stable. Patil’s manager had said that the former Mr. India winner had complained about Khan at Oshiwara Police and also submitted a letter alleging that the actor was defaming him on social media.

ANI tweeted, “Case has been registered against actor Sahil Khan and three others for allegedly instigating actor Manoj Patil to attempt suicide: Mumbai Police. Patil is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai.” To note, after his name being dragged into the controversy, Sahil had hosted a press conference and stated that the entire matter is between Manoj Patil and a person named Raj Faujdar. Sahil said that he met Faujdar on social media who have accused Patil of selling him expired steroids for Rs 2 lakhs, which resulted in health issues. He even said that he has all the necessary bills to prove his claim.

“He wanted social media support, so I posted his video on my social media platforms asking people to support Faujdar,” added Sahil Khan. He also said that he is considering legal action.

#Maharashtra | Case has been registered against actor Sahil Khan and three others for allegedly instigating actor Manoj Patil to attempt suicide: Mumbai Police Patil is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2021

Manoj Patil’s mother had told India Today, “My son told me that he was being mentally harassed by Sahil Khan. It came to a state where he said he want to end his life.”

