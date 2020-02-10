Case filed against Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan, Bharti Singh in Nagpur for hurting people's beliefs post Punjab

Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan and Bharti Singh have again found themselves in legal trouble over their TV content show.

Legal trouble for , Farah Khan and Bharti Singh has not been over yet, as another FIR has been lodged against the three beauties. After Punjab police, another FIR (First Information Report) has been filed against them in Nagpur in connection to the same controversial TV show. The case has been filed in Mankapur police station in Nagpur for allegedly hurting sentiments of a community on Saturday (Februaury 8, 2020). Apparently, the three women used a certain term in 'mockery' that has hurt religious sentiments.

Gorewada, a resident Khushbu Bhagwan Parwar (aged 27), has filed the complaint. Inspector Vazeer Sheikh of Mankapur police station, informed that the complainant has claimed that the three have 'made a mockery' of the religious term during a TV show that aired on Christmas (December 25) last year. He further revealed that the complaint was submitted on December 27, 2019. After proper investigations, an offence under Section 295a of the IPC, (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings of any class by insulating its religion or the religious beliefs) was registered. Further he added that summons will soon be issued to Raveena, Bharti, and Farah.

On a similar note, when the show was aired, a huge controversy had erupted. The three had then apologised saying that they had no intentions of offending or hurting anyone. The Punjab court has apparently granted relief to the three. Well, reactions from the beauties are yet to come. What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

