Case registered against Rajat Bedi for allegedly hitting a man; Victim in critical condition

A piece of shocking news is coming in from Mumbai where Koi...Mil Gaya actor Rajat Bedi has allegedly hit a man with his car. The 39-year-old man who was returning from work on Monday is a D N Nagar resident and is in critical condition after the accident. Reportedly, the actor himself took to the victim to Cooper hospital and got him admitted. In fact, he even met the victim’s family and promised to help them.

According to reports in Mid-Day, a senior Inspector at D N Nagar police station Milind Kurde has revealed that an FIR has been registered against actor Rajat Bedi under relevant Sections of the IPC and Motor Vehicles Act. No arrest has been made yet, said Kurde. A doctor, who is treating the victim Rajesh Ramsingh Doot, told mid-day, “His condition is too critical, as he sustained head injuries. He is in the ICU and on oxygen support. He urgently needs blood.” Even ANI took to its Twitter handle to share this news with everyone. In its tweet, ANI wrote, “Case registered against actor Rajat Bedi in DN Nagar PS for allegedly hitting a person with his car in Andheri area The actor brought the injured to Cooper hospital, where he (actor) told he had hit the victim with his car. Victim admitted to hospital: DN Nagar police.”

Mumbai: Case registered against actor Rajat Bedi in DN Nagar PS for allegedly hitting a person with his car in Andheri area The actor brought the injured to Cooper hospital, where he (actor) told he had hit the victim with his car. Victim admitted to hospital: DN Nagar police — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2021

Rajesh’s wife Babita Doot said, “The incident occurred at 6.30 pm when my husband was returning from work and he was drunk. Actor Rajat Bedi, who was driving his car with license number MH 02 CD 4809, hit my husband when he was crossing the road. He fell down, sustaining injuries to the back of his head.”

