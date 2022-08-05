Case Toh Banta Hai: Anil Kapoor hilariously reveals his two films flopped when he shaved off his moustache

Anil Kapoor is an Indian actor and producer who has appeared in Bollywood films and international films and television series. He has been a part of the showbiz for the past 39 years and has acted in films including Tezaab, Ram Lakhan, Judaai, Badhaai Ho Badhaai, Welcome, Race, Dil Dhadakne Do, JugJugg Jeeyo and many others. Now, in the second episode of India’s first courtroom comedy Case Toh Banta Hai, Anil Kapoor will be seen revealing some secrets in the courtroom.

Anil faces a weird question by Janta Ka Lawyer, Riteish Deshmukh, wherein he asked the evergreen handsome actor: “Aapne har film mein mooch rakhi hai sivaye Lamhe ke, lekin Lamhe ke baad aapne kabhi mooch kyun nahi rakhi? To which Kapoor hilariously responded, “2 film mein mooche safa ki thi, unfortunately film bhi safa ho gayi yaar." Meanwhile, Case Toh Banta Hai is a one-of-a-kind weekly comedy show where Riteish Deshmukh and Varun Sharma play the roles of the public prosecutor and defense lawyer respectively. It also stars Kusha Kapila as a judge who decides the fate of the biggest Bollywood celebrities. The courtroom comedy show Case Toh Banta Hai airs on Amazon miniTV.

On the work front, Anil was last seen in JugJugg Jeeyo, where he was paired opposite Neetu Kapoor. The film also starred Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. The actor will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles. Recently a picture of Ranbir and Anil shooting outdoors at the Pataudi Palace in Delhi. It boasts of an ensemble cast and also features Bobby Deol in the lead.

Next, he also has Fighter which will also star Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. Anil will also star in No Entry Mein Entry with Salman Khan and Fardeen Khan.

