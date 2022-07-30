Case Toh Banta Hai: Karan Johar accused of revealing celeb secrets; Here’s how defended himself

Karan Johar has been one of the most talked about filmmakers in Bollywood who is known for making some phenomenal movies. Interestingly, Karan is also known for his strong ties with the A-listers in the industry and is known for spilling celeb secrets. And looks like this has landed him in a fix as Karan Johar has been summoned by janta ka lawyer Riteish Deshmukh on the show Case Toh Banta Hai. To note, this is a new fun filled courtroom drama wherein the celebs face some atrangi ilzams and defend themselves with the help of their defense lawyer Varun Sharma.

Interestingly, the makers have unveiled a promo of the show wherein he received a summon on the call. When accused of revealing secrets in the public domain, Johar defends himself saying people want to talk to him. The filmmaker warns Riteish for getting on his nerves and challenges the actor by saying “Abb Lawyer Ko Hi Lawyer Hire Nahi Karne Diya Na Maine, Toh Mera Naam Bhi Karan Johar Nahi!” It will definitely be interesting to see how Karan Johar will defend himself on the show.

Check out the promo here:

To note, Case Toh Banta Hai also features Kusha Kapila who plays the judge who decides the fate of the biggest Bollywood celebrities such as Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, Badshah, etc. The show is currently streaming on Amazon miniTV. Meanwhile, he is also making the headlines for his popular chat show Koffee With Karan season 7 which has hosted Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan-Janhvi Kapoor, Akshay Kumar-Samantha and Ananya Panday-Vijay Deverakonda so far this year.