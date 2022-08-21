Case Toh Banta Hai: Kareena Kapoor Khan jokes her Jab We Met character increased Indian Railways' revenue

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most successful and talented actresses in Bollywood. She has been in the film industry for over two decades. The actress, who made her cinema debut with Refugee, has been a part of many movies and among all Kareena's films, Jab We Met holds a different fan following for playing the role of Geet Kaur Dhillon, an excessively jovial and talkative young girl. Recently, Kareena appeared on the latest episode of India’s first courtroom comedy Case Toh Banta Hai and joked that her character Geet increased the Indian Railways revenue after Jab We Met.

In Jab We Met, Kareena's character Geet runs into Shahid Kapoor's role Aditya Kashyap, who comes from a wealthy family and is depressed and suicidal. The actress in the film spent a significant amount of time in train and railway stations. During the episode, Kareena said, “Mere Geet play karne ke baad harem pants ki sale aur Indian Railways ki revenue, dono badh gayi hai by the way (After I played Geet, the sale of harem pants and revenues of Indian Railways both have increased by the way).”

Meanwhile, Case Toh Banta Hai is a one-of-a-kind weekly comedy show where Riteish Deshmukh and Varun Sharma play the roles of the public prosecutor and defense lawyer respectively. It also stars Kusha Kapila as a judge who decides the fate of the biggest Bollywood celebrities.

On the work front, Kareena is currently basking in the success of her recently released film, Laal Singh Chaddha, which also featured Aamir Khan alongside Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. Apart from this, she will be seen next in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller, which will be based on the Japanese book The Devotion of Suspect X. Kareena will make her debut as a producer with Hansal Mehta's project and is also collaborating with Rhea Kapoor again.

