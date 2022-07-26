Case Toh Banta Hai: Varun Dhawan in a fix for offending fans with tiny wedding guest list; Is he innocent?

Amazon miniTV is coming up with a new comedy show Case Toh Banta Hai and it is making the headlines for its unique plot. It is one of a kind court drama which will be having several celebs as guests who will be facing some atrangi and hilarious accusations imposed upon them by the fans. Interestingly, the makers have unveiled a new promo of the show wherein Varun Dhawan is seen as a guest and he will be facing some light hearted roasts by public prosecutor, defense lawyer - Riteish Deshmukh and Varun Sharma respectively.

Interestingly, during the show, the JugJugg Jeeyo actor will be roasted for his small wedding lists. For the uninitiated, Varun had tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal in January last year in a private wedding in the presence of their respective family and close friends. During the promo, people’s advocate a.k.a. Janta ka lawyer Riteish Deshmukh thinks that Varun has offended his fans with a shockingly tiny guest list. In fact, judge Kusha Kapila even quipped, “itne toh humare yaha naraaz ho jaate hai!”

As Varun is in for an interesting trial, it will be interesting to see if he will be able to save his sweet and innocent image. Talking about the work front, Varun is currently shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor. The movie marks Varun’s first collaboration with Janhvi and will be releasing on April 7 next year. On the other hand, Varun will also be seen in the horror comedy Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the movie will be releasing on November 25, 2022.