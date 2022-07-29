Case Toh Banta Hai: Varun Dhawan recalls being 'scolded' by his dad David Dhawan on the sets of Main Tera Hero

Varun Dhawan is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. He debuted with the 2012 film Student Of The Year and since then, there is no looking back for the star. He has worked in movies such as Jugjugg Jeeyo, Student of the Year, Main Tera Hero, Dilwale, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, ABCD 2, and others. The actor recently appeared as a first guest in a new comedy show Case Toh Banta Hai on Amazon miniTV. It is one of a kind court drama that will be having several celebs as guests who will be facing some atrangi and hilarious accusations imposed upon them by the fans. Varun faced some light-hearted roasts by a public prosecutor, defense lawyers - Riteish Deshmukh and Varun Sharma respectively.

During the episode, Varun Dhawan was asked if he ever got scolded by his father David Dhawan on the sets while he was directing him. Varun then recalled an incident that happened on the sets of Main Tera Hero and narrated the story. He said, "I was doing a scene on a bike and while making a turn, I fell down and my hand got cut and started bleeding. My dad in front of everybody on mic said, 'Arey arey arey, nazuk bachche ko lag gyi. Bahut hi nazuk film se aaya hai na...inko samajhao yar hamare pass time nhi hai aise fuski hero ke liye'."

Then, Varun added that he got upset with his dad's words and went to his vanity as he got a bit emotional. "My brother Rohit Dhawan came to me laughing and I told him 'what he's doing I want to be taken seriously'," Varun said. He concluded by saying, my brother said 'Varun you are getting directing by your father, not mother. Tough love'.

On the work front, Varun will be next seen in Bawaal co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. The movie marks their first-ever collaboration.

