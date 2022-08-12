Case Toh Banta Hai: Vicky Kaushal reveals brother Sunny Kaushal is the 'engineer' of the house; Here's how

Vicky Kaushal is one of the best actors at present. In every film that he acts. From Masaan, Manmarziyaaan, Sanju, and Raazi to Sardar Udham, the actor has proved that he can pull off any role. He has won several hearts with his performance and has proved his versatility and the paved way straight into the hearts of his fans. The actor recently appeared as a guest in a new comedy show Case Toh Banta Hai on Amazon miniTV. It is one of a kind court drama that will be having several celebs as guests who will be facing some atrangi and hilarious accusations imposed upon them by the fans. Vicky faced some light-hearted roasts by a public prosecutor and defense lawyers - Riteish Deshmukh and Varun Sharma respectively.

As everyone knows, Vicky comes from an engineering background and studied Electrical Engineering so during the episode, he was asked if he repairs home electronics. To which, Vicky revealed that his younger brother Sunny Kaushal is more 'engineer' than him as he has an interest in fixing everything. Vicky said, "He repairs AC and all too."

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has an interesting line-up of films. The actor will be seen next in Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. Apart from this, he also has Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan. Next, Vicky will feature in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, which is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Vicky also has Anand Tiwari's yet-to-be-titled movie with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in the lead.

