From Cast to Genre: 5 things to know about Kareena Kapoor Khan’s OTT debut

Kareena Kapoor Khan – the name doesn’t need an introduction. The actress had made her debut with the 2000 release Refugee opposite Abhishek Bachchan and in her career of over two decades, Kareena had won millions of hearts with her acting prowess, talent and versatility. She has several iconic movies to her name and it is always a treat to watch her on the big screen. To note, Kareena was last seen in the 2019 release Good Newwz and her fans have been yearning to see her magic on the big screen once again.

Bebo is currently gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie is the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. And while fans are quite excited for the movie, Kareena made her way to the headlines this morning as there were reports that she will be making her OTT debut soon. Confirming the news, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that she has been roped in for Sujoy Ghosh’s next which will mark her debut venture on the digital platform.

Adaptation of a novel

The yet to be titled movie is said to be the adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s book The Devotion of Suspect X. It will be a thriller murder mystery and Kareena is quite excited about it.

Cast

Apart from Kareena Kapoor Khan, the Sujoy Ghosh directorial will also feature Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead. To note, the movie will mark Kareena’s first collaboration with Jaideep and Vijay.

First collaboration with Sujoy

Interestingly, the movie will also mark Kareena’s first collaboration with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh and is she is looking forward to working with him. “I love that he has his own method and style and is so sure of what he wants to do,” she had told Hindustan Times.

To be shot in North East India

Pinkvilla had exclusively learnt that the thriller drama will be shot at Darjeeling and Kalimpong in North-East India over a period of two months.

First project post Jeh’s birth

To note, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who had become a mother to another baby boy after Taimur last year, will be returning to acting with this yet to be titled project post her maternity break.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan confirms her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s next: It’s my return to acting after Jeh’s birth

